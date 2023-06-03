EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Saturday night, several agencies across the Tri-State were searching for a woman that went missing on the Ohio River.

Dispatch crews say she was found safe over an hour after she reportedly went missing. Officials tell us her friends came to shore and made the call to 911.

According to crews, the original call came in to Perry County Dispatch and was redirected to Henderson County Dispatch, who transferred the call to Vanderburgh-Evansville Central Dispatch.

Dispatch officials say the woman and her friends were on a pontoon boat when she went missing. Vanderburgh County Sheriff deputies, Perry Township Fire Department crews and other first responding agencies were sent to the area along Dam 48 Beach.