EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Car enthusiasts from across the Tri-State and beyond brought their sweet rides to Evansville this weekend for Ivy Tech’s “Cruise-In.”

Since anyone and everyone was able to show off their cars for free, an eclectic mix of automobiles grabbed attention during the event. Muscle cars, classics and newer rides made up the diverse variety of cars showed off.

The “Cruise-In’ featured more than just cars. Although they weren’t in the show, food trucks made their way into the event to help people from going hungry. The Jonas Cowan Trio also made an appearance as musical guests for the school’s event.

Ivy Tech says their welding program provided handmade trophies that were given out during the event. Some of the awards were given to car owners for Best Import, Best Domestic, People’s Choice, Best All Around and Big Kahuna.

The event started at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon and runs until 7 p.m. You can find photos from the event below.