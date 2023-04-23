EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Got a sweet tooth? Crumbl Cookies is hoping to satisfy a need for sugary sweets on Evansville westside.

After spreading rapidly across the United States, the bakery is setting sights on a second Tri-State location.

According to recently filed business application, Crumbl Cookies is planning on expanding their business near USI’s campus.

Once opened, you’ll be able to buy cookies at the new location on 5435 Pearl Drive near the Buffalo Wild Wings.

Crumbl made their Evansville debut two years ago on Burkhardt Avenue. As of now, there is no expected date for when the westside location will open.