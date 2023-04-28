EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A new state of the art gym opened its doors to the public Friday.

You can now visit Crunch Fitness at 306 N Green River Road. We’re told this is their first Crunch location in Indiana. Officials say Crunch Evansville aims to fuse fitness with entertainment, making serious exercise fun.

The gym offers top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, a functional training area with indoor turf, hydromassage chairs, tanning beds and more.

Crunch tells us the building is made up of 35,000 square feet of renovated space and $1,000,000 worth of fitness equipment.