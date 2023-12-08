EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The World Wrestling Alliance says it is time to give the Veterans Memorial Coliseum a “curtain call” following Sunday’s coliseum open house.

The WWA will host “the final wrestling event at the historic Evansville coliseum” on Friday, December 15.

More than 100 years of professional wrestling at the coliseum will go away — at least for now.

WWA Owner and Promoter Chris Waddell says Evansville has been the most supportive crowd it’s had over the years.

“They’re always electric. They’re always ready to cheer and boo. And, every now and again, if it gets a little wild, maybe throw some trash in the ring,” Waddell said.

Because of mechanical and electrical system renovations happening inside the coliseum beginning next year, the WWA made its decision to host the last wrestling event in the historic coliseum that we know now.

The WWA says there has been magic inside the doors of the coliseum, but the organization will be looking for other opportunities to host its events at other spaces in the area.

“We still hope to have our presence known in Evansville somewhere, and hopefully whoever takes ownership of that property and whenever it reopens hopefully we can do business again and get back in there,” Waddell said.

In a building where wrestling has been a beloved tradition, Eyewitness News asked how realistic it was for the WWA to host events inside the coliseum after renovations are made.

“I’ve never worked with the potential owners, so I’m not sure what we’d be looking at as far as an increase,” Waddell said. “But, if it’s fair and if it works for both parties, absolutely. I’d love to stay in that building.”

For those who cannot make December 15’s event, there is also time to visit the coliseum’s open house on Sunday, December 10 between 2 and 5 p.m.

Admission is free, but donations for the renovations will be accepted.