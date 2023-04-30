EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A pet store in Evansville hosted a unique animal encounter for customers this weekend. People were able to get up close and personal with skunks at Pet Food Center on North First Avenue.

You could learn all about skunks and how they live in the wild as well as in captivity.

Their owners say one of the biggest misconceptions about skunks is that they are dangerous.

“Skunks really don’t want to be involved in anyone else’s activity but their own,” explains Kimberle Andrews-Panattoni. “Spraying is an absolute last defense. They love running away because they just want to do their thing. A misconception is that they are out to spray you.”

They say owners need to have special permits and licenses and also remind people to never take a skunk out of the wild.