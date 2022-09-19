EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — With winter looming, live concerts will start to heat up the Tri-State before the year wraps up. Hall & Oates front man Daryl Hall will be bringing his live show to the Old National Events Plaza this December alongside fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Todd Rundgren.

Organizers tell us Hall’s first solo tour in a decade will showcase many songs from his first solo retrospective, BeforeAfter.

“BeforeAfter features 30 tracks spanning all five of his solo albums, from the 1980’s Robert Fripp produced Sacred Songs through 2011’s Laughing Down Crying, which was co-produced with longtime Hall compatriot T-Bone Wolk,” says a spokesperson. “Taken as a whole, BeforeAfter draws unexpected and satisfying connections between the esoteric and accessible sides of Hall’s creativity.”

Hall earned his place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the best-selling duo of all time, stars in his very own award-winning web series-turned-TV staple, Live from Daryl’s House, and owns a successful venue “Daryl’s House,” a restored live music space in Pawling, N.Y.

Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren will be taking Old National by storm on Saturday, December 3. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com or the Old National Events Plaza Box Office. For more information, visit oldnationaleventsplaza.com