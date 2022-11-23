EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – It’s been more than two years since Dawnita Wilkerson went missing, and her family is left spending another Thanksgiving without her.

The family says a new detective has taken over the case, but they haven’t had any updates. Wilkerson’s aunt Faye Cardin tells us that the holidays were special to her because she loved to cook for family get-togethers. Cardin hopes that someone will come forward with information on where Wilkerson is.

Faye Cardin, Wilkerson’s aunt, says, “With the kids, I can’t imagine what they go through every day, but I can give them my support and let them know that Dawnita is missed by all of us. I just wish that we had more information to solve the case.”

Wilkerson was last seen June 21, 2020 getting into a silver 2004 Chevy Suburban. She has several tattoos, including a cross on her upper-left shoulder. If you have any information please call police.