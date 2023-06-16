HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Eight suspects were arrested this week during a major drug bust operation in Vanderburgh County.

In May, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and the DEA say Keyontae McGuire and Edward Jerome Ivy were discovered to be local leaders of a drug distribution organization in Evansville.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives and DEA officers carried out an operation to take Ivy into custody and execute several search warrants within the county on Thursday.

Deputies say they took Ivy into custody during a traffic stop in Evansville. We’re told he was immediately taken to the federal detainee holding facility in Henderson.

During the drug bust, several other suspects were arrested on various Indiana state charges and lodged into the Vanderburgh County Jail. The sheriff’s office says law enforcement officers also seized six illegally possessed guns during the operation. According to deputies, the investigation is ongoing and they are expecting more arrests to be made.