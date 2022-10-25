EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Tuesday night in Evansville, law agencies treated kids and their families to a special trick-or-treating event at Bosse Field, but it was more than just fun and candy.

As kids walked through the main gate, their focus was on the tasty treats that awaited them. But local law enforcement agencies say the true focus of the event was to raise awareness on the dangers of drugs.

The Drug Enforcement Administration focused on Halloween safety through the event titled “Drugs are a Trick — Not a Treat”.

The DEA was joined by Evansville Police and Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies to raise awareness on the dangers of drugs.

Recently, so-called rainbow fentanyl has brought attention to a possible targeting of children with drugs.

“The work isn’t done after today,” Michael Gannon of the DEA tells us. “It’s spreading that awareness and it’s asking people to be a pillar of strength in the community that can help other people that may have a substance abuse or misuse problem, and we really need to get that message out.”

Gannon adds there is no way to arrest their way out of this crisis, stressing the importance of education. Parents received pamphlets and other educational materials highlighting what to watch for all through the DEA’s “One Pill Can Kill” campaign.