EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Deaconess EMS is now equipped with new tools to help first responders communicate with autistic children.

CAMSE kits gives individuals on the autism spectrum sensory items like pop-its, fidget spinners, weighted stuffed animals and ear protection to aid interactions with first responders.

Kelsey Shapker with Autism Evansville was inspired to create the CAMSE kit after having her own emergency experience with her son Camden, who has autism.

“Everyone’s different. The CAMSE kits can be utilized to help individuals on the autism spectrum in order for them to stay calm during an emergency situation or in a situation that they find stressful,” she tells us.

The CAMSE kits will now be available in all Deaconess ambulances in Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky.