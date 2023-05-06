HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – In 2021, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced an initiative to help combat this by placing vending machines stocked with naloxone across the state. The latest and last one was placed at Deaconess Hospital’s Midtown campus in Evansville.

This machine will hold up to 300 naloxone kits and will continually be restocked by the Indiana Recovery Alliance.

“We thank them and Overdose Lifeline, Inc. for partnering with us in efforts to combat the opioid epidemic,” said Deaconess on their Facebook page. “We are grateful to have this vending machine on our campus to serve the community and hopefully help prevent these numbers from climbing.”

In the state of Indiana, there has been 17 local fatal overdoses so far in 2023, according to the Vanderburgh County Coroner.