HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department has confirmed a body was found in an abandoned home in the 1000 block of Harriet Street at around 2:30 p.m.

EPD says it appears the body has been there for a while, making positive identification difficult.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office is now taking over that aspect of the investigation.

EPD also says it does not appear there have been signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances at this time.

The investigation is currently ongoing.