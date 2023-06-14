EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Spearheaded by the Perry Heights Middle School student government, the search for a new Evansville city flag has hit a new milestone.

With more than 200 design submissions received, Wednesday marks the deadline for community members to submit a design.

Many places around the city offered in-person drop-offs of designs, including Bosse Field.

The student government has spent time running their grassroots to let citizens know it wants their input on a city flag design.

“I think it’s important that it, really, captures what Evansville is about and really shows the historical factors of Evansville and everything that’s important and symbolic to the city,” said Amelia Wilderman, who served on the Perry Heights student government.

The flag competition social media account has posted submissions taking inspiration from the Four Freedoms Monument, the Ohio River and the P-47 Thunderbolt.

Visit the competition’s website to submit a design before midnight Thursday.