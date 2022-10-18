EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Several Democratic candidates running in races across Indiana made a stop in Evansville on Tuesday to talk about their “Contract with Women” campaign.

Organizers of the tour tell us the campaign calls on all Democrats and Republicans to sign a pledge that would put women and girls’ futures first.

Their state-wide tour focuses on restoring what they call, the right to an abortion, Indiana’s high “maternal mortality” and workplace protections.

The candidates urged voters to sign a pledge to “create better lives” for women. State Treasurer candidate Jessica McClellan, who faces Republican Daniel Elliott, stressed the importance of casting your vote.

“It’s really the only people that can make this change that Indiana wants to see are the people you elect to the statehouse,” McClellan tells us. “We’ve got to elect different people to the statehouse if we want to see anything different happen. Changes will come through voting.”

This is the Democrat’s final state-wide push before election day. Once finished, the state party will have held more than 160 events in about 70 counties in about a year and a half.