HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Illinois woman in the early morning hours of November 4 after they say she punched an adult and abused a child while drunk.

Officials state deputies were called to the 5800 block of Forrest Park Drive and noticed Alicia Williams, 54, of West Frankfort, covered in blood while completely nude. Officials also state Williams was screaming randomly and had a strong smell of alcohol.

According to an affidavit, deputies were advised Williams and a couple other adults were drinking with children in a back bedroom when Williams became randomly angry and started speaking in a “satanic language” before punching one of the adults before going into the bedroom and abusing one of the children, digging her nails into the child’s arm.

The affidavit also states Williams was pushed outside and had the door closed on her, and a short time later, Williams attempted to stand up but lost her balance and fell, causing her to start undressing herself before running into the road, tripping and landing on her face.

Williams was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for the following charges:

Battery – Adult on person less than 14-years-old

Domestic Battery – Presence of child

Battery – Simple Assault

Disorderly Conduct

Public Intoxication

Public Nudity

A mugshot for Alicia Williams was not currently available.