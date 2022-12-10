EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A “reckless driver” took authorities on a high speed chase through Evansville in the wee hours of Saturday morning, the Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office says.

According to an affidavit, a deputy patrolling Red Bank Road noticed a white Dodge SUV drift across the center line. The deputy says they tried to pull over the driver, later identified as Joey Young, but he allegedly refused to stop.

Young blew through a stop sign and several red lights as deputies continued the chase, the sheriff’s office says. An affidavit states that Young pushed his SUV over 100 mph as he flew down the Lloyd Expressway. The pursuit was eventually terminated as Young got near Franklin Street.

Soon after, deputies say they found Young’s car empty but still running near Twelfth and Columbia. Joey Young was tracked down by a K9 officer at the 2200 block of W Columbia Street. Deputies state they saw the suspect run through the house and appeared to be heading out the back door.

Young was then found hiding in the back. According to the sheriff’s office, Young told authorities he was afraid of going to jail because his license was suspended. He was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and faces charges of: