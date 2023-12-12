HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A suspected package of marijuana leads to two arrests and a bunch of guns, drugs and paraphernalia.

According to an affidavit, detectives with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office were contacted by a local carrier service about a suspicious package that contained marijuana that was addressed to the 2500 block of Jeanette Avenue.

Due to the carrier’s operating procedure, detectives state the package was opened before authorities arrived. Authorities say the package had a field weight of 6.6 pounds.

A search warrant was obtained, and detectives delivered the package at approximately 10:20 a.m. on December 11. Within 15 seconds, authorities say a female, identified as Chevaughn Chavis, brought the package inside.

At about 10:35 a.m., authorities served a search warrant and Chavis was taken into custody without incident. Inside, authorities immediately smelled raw marijuana and found multiple guns, a bunch of ammunition, pills, cocaine, mushrooms, vapes and paraphernalia items.

The affidavit also says Christopher Pope was taken into custody without incident upon arriving.

Pope and Chavis were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on possession and dealing charges.