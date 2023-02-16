EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The most magical place on Earth comes to Evansville through an ice-skating experience.

Disney on Ice presents Into the Magic at the Ford Center in downtown Evansville. From Beauty and the Beast to Frozen, performers will be highlighting classics for all ages. The skaters were on the ice Thursday warming up for the big show.

One of the performers tells us she’s been skating for nearly two decades and this is her third season with the skating company.

“We do this a lot for the skating, but it’s also a really cool opportunity to travel, so it’s a lot of fun and we get to do it with some of our closest friends who then become our family,” says Marika Steward.

There will be seven performances beginning Thursday night and running through Sunday afternoon. Tickets are still available online and at the Ford Center.