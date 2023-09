HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a car that has drove into a building in Evansville.

Evansville Dispatch has confirmed the building is at 127 N. Burkhardt Road, which is DXL, a men’s clothing store.

Dispatch states the first call came in at 11:18 a.m., and AMR and safety crews are on scene but could not confirm any injuries.

Eyewitness News has a crew enroute and will have more information as it becomes available.