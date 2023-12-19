EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Dispatch officials have confirmed that first responders are on the scene of a stabbing incident on the area of East Chandler Avenue and Southeast 6th Street in Evansville.

Dispatch officials say the incident was called in as a stabbing around 8:53 p.m. Authorities tell our crew on the scene that the victim was stabbed in the head and the suspect fled the scene. Police say witnesses at the scene gave officers a description of the suspect and he was quickly apprehended.

Authorities say the victim was sent to the hospital as a precaution.

This is a developing story.