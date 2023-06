VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — First responders were dispatched to northern Vanderburgh County after receiving reports of several animals on the loose.

Scanner traffic indicated an emu and llama might be some of the animals that got away north of Evansville.

Dispatch officials tell us “quite a few” animals escaped and are roaming the area of Darmstadt Road.

We have a crew on the way to the scene to bring you more information.