HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to Evansville Central Dispatch, a car and a bicycle were involved in a crash in the 3300 block of Morgan Avenue.

Dispatch tells us the call came in for this accident at 7:20. Officials say the bicycle rider suffered minor injuries and is currently being treated.

Morgan Avenue was closed for roughly 20 minutes as first responders worked the scene. At this time, dispatch officials say they’re not sure what caused the crash.

This is a developing story.