EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Dispatch has confirmed a shots fired call in the area of Fulton Avenue and Louisiana Street.

The call came in at 4:30 p.m. where police say a person was shot on their lower body and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials say they are searching another scene and believe an argument at another location motivated the shooting at Fulton.

Witnesses gave officers say a description of a vehicle which police say they found.

We’re told police do not have a suspect in custody but there is no threat to the public.

We will continue to follow this investigation.