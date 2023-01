EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police says one person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon near Lorraine Park.

Dispatch tells us officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of South Weinbach Avenue for a shots fired call, which reportedly came in at 2:51 p.m.

Police say the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening. We have a crew on scene to bring you more information.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.