EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — According to Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch officials, dispatchers had a total of 378 calls between 9 and 11 a.m. Thursday.

This happened as storms ripped through many parts of the Tri-State. We’re told there were 4 residential structure fire runs, 3 residential burglary alarms, 31 wires down, 1 commercial fire alarm and 3 commercial burglary alarms.

During those hours, dispatch says they had a total of 225 various runs for the community. Dispatch officials emphasized that they had “A LOT” of wires and trees down reported as well.

