EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As families snuggle up and celebrate Christmas Eve, thousands of first-responders across the country are working hard to keep those families safe.

The Tri-State is no exception. The day before Christmas, the Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch shared this appreciative message on social media.

“We would like to take a moment to say “thanks” to our dispatchers, police officers, deputies, and firefighters who are working this Christmas Eve!” they said. “From the beginning of the day, they have been working nearly non-stop responding to MULTIPLE break-in and fire alarms all over the city due to the freezing temperatures.”

Additionally, dispatchers mentioned their gratefulness for those who work directly with homeowners impacted by the severe cold.

“We would also like to thank the Water Department and Center Point employees who have been called in and away from their families to help restore services to everyone affected by the weather.”

They end their post thanking road crews that have worked to keep the roads safe during the holiday travels.

“May this also be extended to the crews from INDOT, and our city and county garages for working hard to get the roads cleared so that we are all still able to get where we need to be this holiday weekend!”

