HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Disturbed has announced their 23-date Take Back Your Life 2024 North American Tour, and one of their stops will include Evansville on Monday, February 5, 2024 at the Ford Center.

Officials state the tour will feature special guests Falling In Reverse and Plush.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m. with additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general sale starting Friday, October 20 at 10 a.m. at disturbed1.com/tour.