EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Over 50 years ago, one of the most influential rock bands of all time performed their one and only concert in Evansville.

Led Zeppelin took the stage at Roberts Stadium on April 16, 1970 and was welcomed by a roaring crowd of roughly 3,400 fans. A poster advertising tickets for $4, $5 and $6 called the group the “most exciting since (The) Beatles.”

British rock band Led Zeppelin, (left – right): John Paul Jones, John Bonham (1948 – 1980), Jimmy Page and Robert Plant, pose in front of an their private airliner The Starship, 1973. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Ellen Soo Hoo, a journalist at the show, wrote about the experience and published it in the newspaper.

She says that the crowd took most of the evening to come alive, but in the last 30 minutes, many fans left their seats and rushed towards the stage.

“A few wanted to jump up on the stage with Led Zeppelin and dance,” she wrote. “The 20 security guards assigned to the event tried in vain to hold back the enthusiastic youths who were pulsating with the heavy rock beat.”

Despite only playing ten songs the entire set, Robert Plant and his bandmates gave everyone a night to remember. The band busted out a two hour performance which included a 20 minute drum solo from John Bonham.

Soo Hoo says the last half-hour saved the show from being just “another expensive rock concert” and that people left with the feeling that they really got their money’s worth.



Main Set:

We’re Gonna Groove (Ben E. King cover) Dazed and Confused (Jake Holmes cover) Heartbreaker Bring It On Home (Willie Dixon cover) White Summer/Black Mountain Side Since I’ve Been Loving You Thank You (w/ organ solo) What Is and What Should Never Be Moby Dick

Encore:

10. Whole Lotta Love

Although no recordings of this show exist, the concert was well-documented on the official Led Zeppelin website. Photos, memorabilia, ticket stubs, advertisements and newspaper articles have been compiled onto a single page, which can be viewed here.

