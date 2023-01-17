EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A plea deal has been reached for Biker Cox, the suspect who was on the run for three days after a fatal shooting on South Bedford Avenue in 2021.

Court documents show Cox pleaded guilty to burglary and reckless homicide. He’s accused of shooting Timothy Adams during what many considered a “burglary gone wrong”.

According to court records, Cox claims he accidentally shot Adams because they went separate ways and did not recognize the victim when he came around the corner. Biker Cox is set to be sentenced on February 15.