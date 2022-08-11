EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Glynn Petticord, 51, of Evansville, was sentenced to eighteen months in federal prison after pleading guilty to escaping from federal custody.

According to court documents, Petticord was sentenced to 156 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Documents say towards the end of his sentence, Petticord was transferred to a residential reentry center in Evansville.

Court documents say Petticord was to remain in the facility and abide by the facility’s rules until his projected release date of June 5, 2021. Documents say on April 24, 2021, Petticord left the reentry center without authorization and did not return. Law enforcement apprehended Petticord in Evansville on January 31, 2022.