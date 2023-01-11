NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WEHT) — The Nashville Stars announced Tuesday they have brought in Evansville-native and baseball legend Don Mattingly to be their newest baseball advisor.

Officials say Mattingly will provide counsel on key strategic matters and work to gain support in bringing a Major League Baseball franchise to Nashville.

“We’re extremely excited to announce Don Mattingly as our newest baseball advisor!” the group said on social media. “He will provide counsel on key strategic matters and add decades of invaluable baseball experience to our roster. Welcome to the team, Donnie Baseball!”

The Nashville Stars adds that Mattingly will help move forward their plan for a diverse investor group with the goal of becoming the first MLB franchise to have majority Black ownership. Read more about their plan by clicking here.