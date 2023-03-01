EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — If you’re looking for something fun to do this Thursday night, the Victory Theatre has you covered.

The EVSC Honors Band, Orchestra and Choir will putting on a free concert March 2 at 7 p.m. The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation says they are excited to show off their student’s hard work.

(Courtesy: EVSC / Facebook)

“Our student musicians are hard at work perfecting every note for tomorrows concert,” says the EVSC on social media. “The energy and passion they are exuding through their performance is unmatched. You do not want to miss this concert!”

According to concert organizers, Superintendent Dr. David Smith will conduct The Phantom of the Opera and Saint-Saens Organ Symphony as the finale.

The Victory Theatre is located in downtown Evansville on 600 Main Street. Click here for more information on their upcoming events.