EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Riverside Drive in Evansville is home to what is considered downtown’s biggest event of the year.

The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District has worked for months to secure 2023’s fireworks show.

Thousands are expected to gather on the street to watch the free fireworks on July 4th once again for the sixth year.

“We really work on the next year event as soon as the current year’s over with,” said Adam Trinkel, who serves as Downtown Evansville’s marketing, communications and events director. “So — you know — July 5th comes for this year, we’ll already start to have a dialogue about what we can do for 2024.”

Downtown Evansville fundraises every dollar put into the fireworks show, and thousands of dollars are needed to pay for bathroom facilities and children’s activities in addition to the fireworks themselves.

Downtown Evansville officials say they don’t use city funds or tax dollars to fund the fireworks show.

“We go out and raise all the funds for the show, so we raise $60,000 a year,” Trinkel said. “We have 12 sponsors this year ranging from $1,000 all the way up to $30,000.”

Plenty of administrative work has to be completed with a pyrotechnic contractor, as well as the United States Coast Guard and the Department of Homeland Security to ensure safety.

This year, the organization is working with the Indiana-based company Casabella Pyrotechnics.

Some of the more visual changes compared to the shows in past years include different food options.

“We’re pretty much continuing everything we did last year. We do have more food trucks this year. As more people come down each year, there’s so many people that want to eat downtown at these food trucks,” Trinkel said. “So we’ve added some food trucks, added some variety, but the show is about the same.

“It’ll be about a 20-minute show.”

Organizers say they hope different families and individuals can enjoy themselves while experiencing downtown life first-hand.

“It’s very rewarding. There’s a lot of work that goes into events. We do about 12 events large events a year, and I think when you’re down at the event, that night, in this instance, you’re seeing families from all across our community coming together, enjoying this free event,” Trinkel said. “It makes all the hard work and all the planning well worth it.”

Riverside Drive will be blocked between 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on July 4.