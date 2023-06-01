EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After a three year hiatus because of the COVID pandemic, a large convention is returning to the Ford Center in downtown Evansville.

The Jehovah’s Witness Regional Conference will take place this weekend and next weekend. Organizers tell us this will be the 17th year the convention will be held in Evansville.

In 2019, the convention staff and visitors bureau said the event brought in more than 10,000 worshipers to downtown.

“We have a lot of volunteers. They’ve driven for hours in fact,” says Chris Kimball, local spokesperson for the religious group. “So attendees will be coming from Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois. And they’ve all volunteered their time to come here and help set up for the convention.”

This year’s convention theme is “exercise patience.” We’re told there will be 700 different conventions all over the country in 35 different languages.