EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Authorities have identified the driver that was killed late Thursday night in an accident near USI. Coroner Steve Lockyear confirms Dorothy Roth, age 65, of Evansville died at the scene.

According to dispatch, it happened in the area of Broadway Avenue and Nurrenbern Road shortly before 9 p.m. Dispatch officials say only one vehicle was involved.

Broadway Avenue was temporarily shut down between Nurrenbern and Schutte Road while crews worked the scene late last night.