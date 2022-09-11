EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Billed as “an evening of hope and recovery”, The Addict’s Wake will be screening one night only at the Victory Theatre in Evansville. The film documents the struggles that come with opioid and meth addiction.

On IMDb, the plot is summarized as:

“The charming small towns and picturesque landscapes of Brown County, Indiana attract artists and seasonal tourists, but behind the scenes the community grapples with the most widespread public health issue of our time. Nearly every family, classroom, and workplace in Brown County feels the devastating ripple effects of heroin, meth, and opioid addiction. From the second-by-second panic of overdose to the slower deaths of despair, the ramifications of addiction run deep in America. One small, tight-knit community delivers piercing insight and critical perspective to an issue that impacts the nation.”

Organizers say there will be a hor d’oeuvres before the film. Following the screening, a panel discussion with documentary producer Lisa Hall is scheduled. The event is being held at the Victory Theatre on September 20 at 5:30 p.m.

According to the film’s website, future showings will also be held in Shelbyville and Valparaiso, Indiana. Click here for more information about Evansville’s showing.