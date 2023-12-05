HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Drug surveillance for alleged crystal meth back in the summer leads to three arrests.

The Evansville Police Department state on July 26, 2023, members of the Evansville Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force (EVCDTF), Indiana State Police (ISP) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) conducted a controlled buy for Aimee Ranes.

Police say the buy consisted of more than 28 grams of crystal meth.

An affidavit states a controlled buyer met with Ranes at the 1300 block of S. Roosevelt Drive at approximately 2:19 p.m. where she allegedly told the buyer she is going to meet with another source to obtain the meth.

At approximately 3:11 p.m., surveillance units followed Ranes to the 2000 block of S. Weinbach Avenue where she allegedly met with another individual named Christopher Flax.

Police say photos along with video and audio recordings documented the buy.

On December 5, members of the EVCDTF, DEA and EPD Swat Team executed a federal search warrant for Ranes and another individual, Trent Marion, at the 2500 block of W. Illinois Street. Ranes and Marion were arrested and a search reportedly turned up a plastic bag of a crystal-like substance and two sets of digital scales. The substance allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine and had a field weight of 231.7 grams.

Law enforcement allegedly recovered $750 from Ranes’ purse.

The affidavit says during surveillance for the past month, officials observed Ranes and Marion coming and going from the W. Illinois location with Ranes allegedly conducting drug transactions outside the apartment.