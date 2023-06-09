Etarien (left) and Enijah Stinson (right). Courtesy of the Vanderburgh County Jail.

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Evansville Police took two into custody Thursday, but a search warrant at a house led to much more.

According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were originally dispatched to the 1200 block of W. Columbia Street, a Circle K gas station for a call of shots fired.

Authorities say an investigation revealed a camera showed two individuals exit a black Chevrolet Impala and detectives collected 11 .223 rifle casings from the shooting.

Authorities were able to arrest Enijah Stinson, 21 and Etarien Stinson, 23. Officials say search warrant was obtained for the house and authorities found four rifles, three Glock pistols, 11 gun magazines, a digital scale, multiple bags of marijuana that had a total weight of 1336.4 grams (just under three pounds), an iPhone and over $11,000. Officials say multiple fired shell casings were also found on the backyard patio.

Both were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.