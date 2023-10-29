HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A man is in custody after police say he hit a child while drunk during trick or treat on Franklin Street.

The Evansville Police Department state on Saturday, October 28 at 3:33 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of W. Franklin Street for a check welfare.

Dispatch advised an intoxicated black male had allegedly hit a small child.

Officers made contact with the suspect, Obi Tarwoe, 28, and observed Tarwoe could barely stand. Officers stated Tarwoe was the only adult with the child.

EPD says after talking with officers, Tarwoe allegedly started shouting and pulling away from officers. EPD also says several parents walked across the street and away from Tarwoe. A witness reportedly stated the child spilled Tarwoe’s drink, causing him to grab the child and yell at him.

Police say Tarwoe continued to resist but was able to be transported to Deaconess Midtown. Tarwoe was allegedly still being aggressive towards officers and hospital staff where he allegedly threatened officers.

When moved to a hospital bed, police state Tarwoe offered the officers $800 to let him go.

Tarwoe is facing charges of intimidation, bribery, neglect of a dependent, resisting arrest, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.