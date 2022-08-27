EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — According to Evansville Central Dispatch, a crash on the city’s southside sent one person to the hospital Saturday morning.

Dispatch tells us officers were dispatched to the intersection of Cass and Weinbach Avenue around 8:35 a.m.

We’re told the crash happened between a dump truck and a passenger car, ending with the truck flipping onto its side. The driver of the dump truck had to be extricated by first-responders, dispatch says.

According to officials, the dump truck driver was taken to the hospital for their injuries. We have received no word on the extent of their injuries.