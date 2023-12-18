HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say a program that aims to address the critical shortage of healthcare professionals and prepare the next generation of nursing leaders will soon be launched at the University of Evansville (UE).

UE says in 2024, the Dunigan Family School of Nursing will expand through the introduction of an Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program (A-BSN) designed to allow students who have an undergraduate degree in another field to earn their BSN in as little as 16 months. This first cohort is expected to begin in the summer of 2024.

“The A-BSN program is designed to provide a fast-track degree option for people who want to switch careers to enter the field of nursing,” said Mary Kessler, Interim Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs and Provost. “By introducing this program, we aim to mitigate the nursing shortage locally and nationally while showcasing our commitment to making a positive impact.”

Officials say by 2030, the retirement of nearly 5 million Registered Nurses (RNs) and the need for an additional 1.2 million new nurses create a substantial demand for educational initiatives like the A-BSN program.

