EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A man and woman were arrested Monday after Evansville Police say they robbed a man at gunpoint inside his hotel room.

Around 9:30 a.m. on November 20, 2022, Evansville Police officers responded to the Esquire Inn for reports of a man that had been shot.

The victim, who was taken to a local hospital, told officers that he had been on Facebook messenger with Bobbie J. Collins and told her he wanted to get together. The victim allegedly agreed to pay for a taxi and get her a hotel room if she agreed to hang out with him.

According to a police report, the victim told Collins that he was at the Ellis Park casino and won around $6,000. The victim said that Collins asked him to send pictures of the crisp $100 bills, so he sent her a photo of the money spread across his hotel bed.

The next morning, the victim told Collins that he had paid out over $200 and got nothing in return. According to an affidavit, Collins asked the victim what room he was in, so he told her.

Surveillance video from the hotel allegedly shows Collins walking with David M. Flax into the victim’s room. The victim told officers that Flax pulled out a handgun and pointed it at him, saying, “Give me all your money, or I’ll kill you.”

The victim says he tried to get past Flax, and that was when he was shot in the arm. Surveillance cam footage shows the victim running from his room, nearly falling over while crossing the street and running for the office to call 911.

The victim says his debit card stolen, which he alleges was taken and used by Collins and Flax. Both Bobbie Collins and David Flax were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.