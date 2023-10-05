HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Following a public test of the voting equipment for the 2023 Municipal Election, Vanderburgh County Clerk Carla Hayden says early voting is good to go.

“State law requires that we test our voting machines and tabulators according to prescribed procedures before early voting begins to ensure that the machines are recording and tabulating votes correctly,” says Hayden.

In-person absentee voting, also known as early voting, will begin on Wednesday, October 11 at the Central Branch of the Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library.

Additional locations are expected to open for early voting. Here is a list of early voting locations, along with their days and hours of operation:

Central Library (October 11 through November 3, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and the Saturdays of October 28 and November 4; will also open Monday, November 6 from 9 a.m. to Noon)

Washington Square Mall (opens October 23; will be open Mondays through Thursdays Noon to 6 p.m. and from Noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays; last day of operation will be November 3)

North Park Library (opens October 23; will be open Mondays through Thursdays Noon to 6 p.m. and from Noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays; last day of operation will be November 3)

Oaklyn Library (opens October 23; will be open Mondays through Thursdays Noon to 6 p.m. and from Noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays; last day of operation will be November 3)

Red Bank Library (opens October 23; will be open Mondays through Thursdays Noon to 6 p.m. and from Noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays; last day of operation will be November 3)

Northeast Park Baptist Church (open Saturdays of October 28 and November 4 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Cedar Hall School (open Saturdays of October 28 and November 4 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Only voters registered within the Evansville city limits will be eligible to vote in this municipal election.