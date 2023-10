EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – The Easterseals Rehabilitation Center hosted its annual luncheon and board meeting today to recognize their employees and bring in new board members for the organization.

Officials say this luncheon is a way to thank those who work every day. Every year, Easterseals helps around 5,000 children and adults with disabilities with getting the therapy they need, regardless of their ability to pay. Officials say they couldn’t accomplish this without their staff and volunteers.