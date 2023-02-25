EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Crowds flocked to Eastland Mall in Evansville Saturday, but not to shop.

The annual Indiana Southwind Division Kiwanis Riley Walk was held this morning for its 31st year. Participants took one entire lap around the mall.

Proceeds from the walk will be donated to Riley Children’s Hospital and to the Riley Children’s Satellite Location at Deaconess Gateway Hospital.

“So many of us know families that their children have been helped by Riley Hospital,” says Joann Laugel. “And now that we have Deaconess Gateway Campus, a lot of our Evansville community families can be helped right here because doctors come and the family doesn’t have to incur the expense of going up there.”

Joining in on the fun, some Star Wars characters even showed up to take pictures with the children.