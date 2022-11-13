EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Eastland Mall says through a partnership with Autism Evansville, they plan on hosting a Christmas-themed special sensory event for children on the autism spectrum and their families.

During the event, which organizers are calling “Santa Cares”, families can visit with Santa for free, as they will have the opportunity to purchase professional photo packages from their Cherry Hill Santa photo team.

Santa Cares will be held Sunday, December 4 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Santa set in JCPenney Court. Organizers say that families should enter the mall through Entrance D next to JCPenney on the east side of the mall.

Reservations are limited and are being made by family. You’re urged to call the mall office if you have any questions at (812) 477-7171.