EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A local organization is hosting a night of fun to support children in need. Echo Housing in Evansville will be holding the “Fool’s Theater” fundraiser on April 1.

The evening will feature improv and sketches. The Ladies Auxiliary at Germania Maennerchor is organizing the show to give back to neighbors in need.

“Echo Housing specifically has such a large footprint in Evansville and southwest Indiana that our partnership with Germania Maennerchor is just outstanding,” Echo Housing CEO Savannah Wood tells Eyewitness News. “Their willingness to support the more than 48 children that reside at Lucas Place is just a really big success, so we really appreciate it. And the proceeds will go toward a playground that we’re trying to get built for the children.”

Germania Maennerchor will host the event on April Fools. Doors open at 6 and it’s $10 per person.