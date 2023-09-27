HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The University of Evansville (UE) welcomes Eduardo Chavez to campus in commemoration of National Hispanic Heritage Month. A media release says Eduardo Chavez is a director, speaker, podcast host and the grandson of civil rights activist Cesar Chavez.

UE will host a screening of “Hailing Cesar,” a documentary directed by and featuring Eduardo Chavez. The screening begins at 5 p.m. in Eykamp Hall in the Ridgway University Center on October 2. The event is fee and open to the public.

UE says following the documentary screening, there will be a question and answer session with Chavez.