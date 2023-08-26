HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Evansville firefighters were dispatched Saturday morning at approximately 8:43 a.m. in reference to a garage fire.

EFD says 911 dispatchers received several calls, and the first arriving firefighters reported a one car detached garage was fully engulfed in flames and heavy smoke.

EFD states firefighters protected two residential structures next to the garage that were starting to suffer exposure damage after recognizing the garage was a loss.

The fire was extinguished in about 15 minutes. In total, three structures and vehicle was affected.

No injuries were reported, and the fire is still under investigation.